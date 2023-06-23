S.E. Cupp Triggered by Censure of Adam Schiff

This week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was formally censured in a party-line vote in the House of Representatives for his repeated lies about Trump-Russia collusion. And S.E. Cupp, an anti-Trumper who may still fancy herself a conservative, was triggered by the Republicans’ effort, deeming it a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“Did you wake up this morning with added spring in your step? Did the sun shine a little brighter?” she asked Thursday, rhetorically. “Did you breathe a sigh of relief that some of your problems had finally been solved? No? Weird. Because last night, the House of Representatives — the people you elect to govern, write laws, pass budgets, solve problems — did none of those things. Republican lawmakers did however stage a very theatrical grievance politics performance, meant to satisfy a bloodthirsty base that’s seemingly far more interested in revenge than problem-solving or legislating. Republicans, along party lines, voted to censure former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California for, quote, misleading the American public.”

Cupp went on to diminish the importance of the act of censuring Schiff for what she described as “comments he made several years ago about investigations into former President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia,” insisting the only reason they did this was that “they can.” She went on to accuse the GOP of being “animated almost exclusively these days by a desire to punish its opponents, even for years-old offenses, even if the effort is purely symbolic.”

It’s hard to understand how she can trivialize Schiff’s transgressions with a straight face. This isn’t about comments Schiff made years ago; it’s about the fact he abused his position as the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee by repeatedly making false claims that Trump colluded with Russia, including claims that he personally saw conclusive evidence proving it occurred. The Mueller report, the Horowitz report, and the Durham report all made it very clear that there’s zero evidence Trump colluded with Russia, and yet, Schiff still maintains that this collusion took place.

And then, Cupp had the gall to whine about a censure vote being a waste of money? According to the Department of Justice, the Mueller investigation cost taxpayers $32 million. Yet, after the Mueller report proved there was no collusion, Cupp didn’t bemoan the waste of taxpayer dollars or Schiff’s lies. Instead, she bizarrely concluded it proved that Trump is “unfit to lead.”

If S.E. Cupp still fancies herself a conservative, why does she routinely attack Republicans while defending Democrats? Why is she using her soapbox to empower leftists and make excuses for them? She can’t even claim she’s being evenhanded. Cupp supported the censure of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) whom Democrats punished for tweeting a video they claimed was promoting violence. It wasn’t. But Cupp had no problem with that censure.

Perhaps she’s been at CNN too long, but Cupp bears little resemblance to the conservative she once claimed to be. Instead, she’s become a shill for Democrats, routinely spouting off their talking points while never missing the opportunity to attack Republicans. She even criticized Republican attacks on Joe Biden after he let a Chinese spy balloon surveil military installations nationwide.

Someone send her a voter registration form so she can switch her party affiliation to “Democrat” and be done with the charade.