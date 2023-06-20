Human Extinction Is Inevitable Now. It Was Nice Knowing Ya.

Well, humanity is officially doomed. It’s done. It’s over. We had our chance to save ourselves, and we didn’t take it.

Forget what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said back in 2019, that the world would end in 12 years if climate change is not addressed. The point of no return is now.

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” Greta Thunberg tweeted on June 21, 2018.

Well, it’s June 20, 2023, five years later, and we’re nowhere near ending our reliance on fossil fuels.

So, it looks like we’re all going to die. Humanity is now doomed to go extinct. There’s nothing left for us to do.

It was nice knowing you all.

It should come as no surprise that some time ago, Greta Thunberg deleted the absurd tweet. In fact, the article linked in the tweet was also deleted — though it is archived via think link. In fairness, the scientist quoted in the article, James Anderson, an atmospheric chemistry professor at Harvard University, really said that if drastic measures weren’t implemented by 2023, it would be impossible to recover from the effects of climate change.

Honestly, the prediction itself doesn’t matter. Why? Because alarmists have a decades-long record of failed predictions. In the 1960s, it was predicted that there’d be a worldwide famine by the mid-1970s. In the 1970s, the big thing to fear was a new Ice Age, which was originally supposed to happen by 2000 but then the prediction was moved to 2020… or maybe 2030. In the 1980s, global cooling was no longer the problem. The real risk, we were told, was global warming. This was accompanied by predictions of mass regional droughts, with rising sea levels that would submerge islands and even entire countries by the year 2000. Oh, and we were also told to fear acid rain.

Predictions over the years haven’t increased in accuracy, either. In 2002, it was predicted that over the next decade, a global famine would occur unless we gave up eating fish, meat, and dairy. In 2005, it was foretold that climate change would result in 50 million climate refugees by 2020. In 2008, Al Gore warned that the Artic would be ice-free by 2013. And so on.

All these predictions about the looming threat of climate have two things in common: (1) they were all wrong, and (2) they were meant to evoke fear. And fear is the currency that funds the climate change movement.

Recent forest fires seem to be the latest thing the alarmists like to pin on climate change. For example, last year’s California wildfires, which Democrats attributed to climate change, are now being blamed on an arsonist who just so happens to be a Democrat Party donor. There’s no evidence (yet) that the arsonist started the fires to boost the climate change narrative, but it nevertheless was the explanation Democrats quickly latched onto. Why? Because that’s what they do.

They’ve been doing it for years and will continue to do it because there’s no other way for them to sell the idea that climate change is real and must be addressed. We’re told we have to stop using gas-powered cars or air conditioning because it’s killing the climate, and we’re supposed to forget about the fact that the biggest promotors of the climate change narrative have bigger carbon footprints than anyone.