Tucker Carlson Hilariously Responds to 'Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron at Fox News

As we previously reported earlier this week, on Tuesday, while Donald Trump was speaking to his followers at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Fox News presented a divided screen showing both Trump and President Joe Biden, featuring a chyron that read: “Wannabe dictator speaks at White House after having his political rival arrested.”

A real Fox News chyron at the end of its 8 p.m. hour. pic.twitter.com/7fUT1Nj62D — The Recount (@therecount) June 14, 2023

As if to showcase just how unafraid he is of his current/former employer Fox News, Tucker Carlson spoke of the incident in his latest episode of “Tucker” on Twitter and held nothing back as he questioned why the left was so triggered by the chyron, which aired for less than thirty seconds.

“Democrats were very, very angry… but why were they angry? If the banner was false, why the hysteria? Lies don’t seem to bother anyone anymore… if some cable news producer had called Biden a genius, or secretly Sudanese, would anyone be yelling about it? Would Fox News have apologized for it? Probably not, but calling Joe Biden a wannabe dictator, that stung,” Carlson argued.

In classic Tucker style, he noted that the chyron “stung” due to its underlying truth. He went on to highlight several key characteristics that dictators commonly possess while insisting, with obvious sarcasm, that Joe Biden unequivocally lacks any resemblance to them.

“Of course Joe Biden is not a wannabe dictator just because he’s trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed. That doesn’t mean he has a totalitarian impulse. Come on, that’s absurd,” Carlson mocked.

“First off, there is the money,” he continued. “The one thing that all dictators have in common is they enrich themselves and their families, their tribe, even as the countries they govern grow steadily poorer and more desperate.”

Tucker noted how Saddam Hussein’s sons “lived above the law, indulging their most decadent fantasies with total confidence they would never be held to account by the police,” but no such parallel exists with Joe Biden. Nope, just pretend that Hunter Biden doesn’t exist,” he continued sarcastically.

He went on to highlight other examples of dictatorial behavior that Biden “isn’t” guilty of, all with the same sarcasm: the restricting of free speech, the disarming of citizens, the right to self-defense, the tracking and surveilling of citizens, etc.

Carlson even compared Biden’s obvious mental decline to when North Korean dictator Kim Il-sung had a large tumor on his neck and the state media ignored it.

“Thankfully, nothing like that is happening in our country or ever will,” Carlson mocked.

“A nation is like a family. Every family has a head, a father. That’s Joe Biden, our nation’s father, and this, ladies and gentlemen, is now his fatherland,” Carlson said. “Just don’t call it a dictatorship, or we’ll have to issue a statement disavowing you.”

And there’s so much more. Watch the entire episode. It’s a classic: