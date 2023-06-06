News & Politics

Startling Revelations Surface in Ongoing Biden Crime Family Probe

By Matt Margolis 10:15 AM on June 06, 2023
Last month, the House Oversight Committee revealed a trove of evidence exposing Joe Biden’s influence-peddling with foreign nations. The evidence showed that illicit funds were funneled through a network of shell companies, deliberately established to obscure their illicit origins, before ending up in the hands of several members of the Biden family. This scheme included Joe’s brother James Biden, James’s wife, Hunter Biden, Hunter’s current wife, Hunter’sex-wife, Hallie Biden (Beau’s widow and Hunter’s former girlfriend), and three children of Hunter Biden and James Biden. These entities operated without any legitimate business activities and appeared to serve the sole purpose of laundering the unlawfully acquired funds. Their sole purpose was clearly the purchasing of influence over Joe Biden.

Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) later wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding an informant file that links Joe Biden to a $5 million bribery scheme during his time as vice president. Congress only found out about the document after a whistleblower revealed that there were allegations made against Biden that never were investigated. The FBI has since acknowledged the existence of the document but has refused to provide it to Congress. House Republicans plan to commence contempt proceedings against Wray on Thursday

The latest development in this case is quite disturbing. It turns out that the whistleblower involved is concerned about his/her safety. According to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the FBI claims that the informant could be murdered if his or her identity is revealed.

“Just left meeting for House Oversight. The @FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family,” she tweeted.

Is it true that the informant is at risk of being killed, or is this just a convenient excuse for the bureau to not hand over information? If the informant truly is worried about getting killed for exposing information about the Bidens, that would mean that the Biden Crime Family is just as ruthless as the Clintons. If it’s just a convenient excuse for the bureau to not hand over information, then the FBI is actively protecting Joe Biden from being held accountable for corruption.

In either scenario, the implications are deeply concerning. They call into question the state of our democracy, the fairness of our institutions, and the sinister influence of powerful figures.

