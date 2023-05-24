Biden’s DOJ Expected to Indict Trump Over Classified Documents

Special counsel Jack Smith is nearing the completion of gathering various testimonies and evidence for the ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Department of Justice into former President Donald Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Smith conducted interviews with nearly all the staff members at Mar-a-Lago, which included maintenance personnel and housekeepers. The report says that “Some of Trump’s close associates are bracing for his indictment and anticipate being able to fundraise off a prosecution, people in the former president’s circle said, as clashes within the Trump legal team have led to the departure of a key lawyer.”

In August 2022, the FBI conducted an unprecedented raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, seizing numerous boxes of documents, for which Trump’s team was in the process of negotiating their return to the National Archives. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who authorized the search warrant of Mar-a-Lago, argued that Trump was not authorized to possess these documents at his home.

Flashback: The Biden Administration Is Acting Guilty of a Coverup After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Smith has the option to either file charges against Trump himself or refer the case to Garland, who would have the ultimate authority to make the final decision regarding potential charges. Currently, there is no indication whether or not Smith has reached a decision.

An indictment of Trump could be problematic for the Biden administration since it was discovered that President Biden had classified documents in his possession dating back to his tenure as vice president during the Obama administration. Documents were found in his private office at the Penn Biden Center, as well as at one of his homes in the garage.

According to documents obtained by America First Legal (AFL), there appeared to be coordination between the Biden White House and the DOJ in obtaining Trump’s records and potentially using it as a pretext for the raid, suggesting that it was politically motivated and that Biden abused his power by using the power of the federal government to target his political opponent.

Many on the left have sought to distinguish the two situations by insisting that Biden was “fully cooperating” with the Justice Department and insisting that Donald Trump was guilty of obstructing even though he had been negotiating with the Justice Department when Merrick Garland approved a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago.

However, in January, we learned that Biden wasn’t originally willing to consent to have the Justice Department search his home and only agreed to it after Justice Department indicated it would seek a warrant if necessary. A separate special counsel is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the classified documents that were found in Biden’s possession. As vice president, Biden never had the authority to declassify documents as Trump did.

If Trump is indicted but Joe Biden is not, it will confirm for many that the DOJ has been grossly politicized and weaponized against political opponents of the Democratic Party.