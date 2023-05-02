MSNBC Dismisses Concerns About SCOTUS Assassination Threats

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Samual Alito told the Wall Street Journal that the leaked draft of his opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization made the justices “targets of assassination” in the hopes of changing the court’s ruling.

“Those of us who were thought to be in the majority, thought to have approved my draft opinion, were really targets of assassination,” Justice Alito says. “It was rational for people to believe that they might be able to stop the decision in Dobbs by killing one of us.”

Before mocking Justice Alito’s concerns about assassination threats on Friday, Alex Wagner of MSNBC first discussed the Court’s recent stay in a case involving the FDA and the abortion pill, mifepristone.

“So sorry to interrupt your workflow, Justice Alito,” she said. “It’s just a decision about whether or not millions of people with uteruses across the country can access the most commonly used method of abortion, but sorry for bothering you.”

Ahh, yes, “people with uteruses,” known throughout the entirety of history as “women.”

From there she callously dismisses the concern of conservative justices on the court being targeted with assassination.

“The headline of his newly published interview in the Wall Street Journal is, “this made us targets of assassination.” Which is definitely some kind of headline,” she said. “It refers to threats Justice Alito says were caused by the leak of his own decision in the Dobbs case, the one that overturned Roe v. Wade and to be crystal clear here, physical threats against anyone are reprehensible, but the bulk of this interview is not actually about that, the bulk of this interview is justice Alito describing his outrage that anyone is criticizing the Court at all.”

This, of course, is patently false. Alito didn’t object to criticism per se but to the way in which the court has been unfairly targeted and attacked. But Wagner obviously didn’t care; she used the moment to rehash the list of the so-called “scandals” involving conservative members of the court, none of which are legitimate scandals to begin with.

I’m not going to say she was justifying the threats made against justices, but she clearly had no problem joining in on the pile-on of attacks based on bogus scandals designed to undermine faith in the court and being used as a pretext for unconstitutional congressional oversight of the nation’s highest judicial body, all while ignoring the fact that a pro-abortion activist showed up at Brett Kavanaugh’s house last June with the intention of killing him.