Make no mistake about it, the transgender cult owns the Democratic Party. On Thursday, the United States House of Representatives voted to pass the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, but not a single present Democrat voted in favor of it.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-Fla.), would amend Title IX by codifying protection based on biological sex, by making it “for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls” and to clarify that “sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The final vote was 219 to 203, with 13 House members abstaining from voting.

“Today is a great day for America, for fairness for families, and most importantly for female athletes,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after the bill passed. “House Republicans pledged before the last election our commitment to America to protect women and girls in sports. Today, we kept that promise.”

He added, “Unfortunately, today on the floor, not one Democrat could stand up for Title IX, or stand up for women in sports. I believe that’s wrong.” McCarthy then acknowledged a number of female athletes who testified before Congress and told their stories about how they were robbed of opportunities they’d worked so hard for because biological males were allowed to compete with them.

“These incredible women have dedicated their lives to the sports they love. We watched in hearing after hearing to hear their stories. For years of waking up early and training late into the evening. They pushed themselves to the limit as humanly possible, made sacrifice and they never gave up. They strive for excellence and they achieved it. And they learn the value of teamwork and hard work. But because they were forced to compete against biological men, they lost out on opportunities that they deserved. They watched their peers lose out on opportunities they deserved as well. So these women did something courageous: they spoke out. They spoke out for equal opportunity for privacy. For safety. For truth. For everything the previous generations of women who fought hard for Title IX. They are the current champions of those women 50 years ago, who fought for equality and fought for fairness in sports. And today, they had victory.”

“Today, while the left tries to silence them, intimidate them,” McCarthy continued. “They will not be intimidated, not for themselves, but just like the women 50 years ago, they’re going to stand for fairness, they’re going to stand for the next generation and they’re going to stand for what is exactly right.”

That no one single Democrat stood up to the LGBT lobby and the transgender cult is astonishing and tells you how little they care about protecting women. But they are owned by the transgender cult just as they are owned by the abortion lobby.

Women have fought for equality and fairness in sports for decades, and it is crucial to ensure that their hard-earned gains are not lost. Allowing males to compete in women’s sports compromises the integrity of women’s sports, and only one party is fighting for them. Sadly, the legislation is likely to not be taken up by the Democrat-controlled Senate.