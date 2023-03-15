Joe Biden Claims a Child Wrote to Him About the ‘Gender Wage Gap'

On Monday, the official POTUS account on Twitter posted a photo of a note allegedly written by a child — rife with grammatical and spelling errors for full effect — who was concerned about the alleged gender pay gap.

“Dear Presitent Biden,” the letter begins. “I just wanted to tell something not fair to ladies. Men are getting more money then girls. I think you should fix this since you’re the presitent. Even I’m a child and I think we should do something.” (Emphasis in the original.)

And it was signed, “From: Charlotte.”

Whichever Biden staffer posted the picture of the letter tweeted along with it, “Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps.”

Charlotte, I couldn’t agree more. Women lose thousands of dollars each year, and hundreds of thousands over a lifetime, because of gender and racial wage gaps. I’m committed to building an economy where my daughters have the same rights and opportunities as my sons. pic.twitter.com/0vholYMTaR — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2023

Is the letter real? Probably not. I’d put good money on it being fake. But, hey, let’s just forget the questions about the letter’s authenticity and address the real issue here: the gender wage gap is a myth.

Related: Prestigious Women’s College to Vote on Whether to Admit Trans Men

PJ Media readers are well aware that the purported gender pay gap is a fallacy. Despite this, the left continues to cling to the notion that women earn between 79 and 82 cents for every dollar earned by men. However, sex-based pay discrimination has been prohibited since the enactment of the Equal Pay Act of 1963.

Not that this has ever stopped the left from claiming that the gap still exists. In fact, they’ve tried to “fix” the gender pay gap.

If Joe Biden is claiming that the wage gap still exists, then I suppose he admits that the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009, signed by Barack Obama while Biden was vice president, failed to fix the problem. According to the Democrats, neither the Equal Pay Act nor the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act succeeded in achieving equal pay for women. So, obviously, more legislation is needed! I just can’t wait for Joe Biden to fix this nonexistent problem!

The notion of a pay gap between men and women is largely an illusion generated by the left’s misleading method of calculation. This was clearly demonstrated when the Obama White House was accused of having a gender pay gap, and their rebuttal was that men and women in equivalent roles and experience earned identical salaries. The same explanation has been offered by fact-checkers to disprove the existence of the gender pay gap for years.

As Forbes noted in 2019, “When comparing two people in the same profession, with the same seniority, working the same number of hours, and so forth, women earn $0.98 for every dollar that a man earns,” and there’s no evidence that two-cent discrepancy is due to discrimination.