We Were Censored for Reporting on Natural Immunity. What's Next?

Getting COVID-19 may have sucked, but the good thing about it is I have natural immunity now.

Technically, I was vaccinated against COVID — all the way back on April 30, 2021, when I received the Johnson & Johnson shot. But I have never been boosted. There just didn’t seem to be much point to it. If the vaccines weren’t stopping infections, hospitalizations, or deaths (and they weren’t), why bother repeatedly getting vaccinated when, in the event that I ever caught COVID, my chances of recovery were really high, and I’d have something better protecting me going forward: natural immunity.

Not everyone believes in natural immunity, but we at PJ Media have been reporting on it for years — even in the face of being censored by Big Tech. As PJ Media editor Paula Bolyard explained a while back, “there’s lots and lots and lots of science showing that [natural immunity is] superior to double-vaxxing.” Sure, the Biden administration wanted to pretend that natural immunity didn’t exist, and the mainstream media treated natural immunity like a right-wing conspiracy, but the data in support of it was overwhelming.

Last year, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that natural immunity was superior to vaccination as protection from reinfection. It found that “natural immunity was 2.8 times as effective in preventing hospitalization and 3.3 to 4.7 times as effective in preventing Covid infection compared with vaccination.”

Even the medical journal The Lancet finally acknowledged last month that natural immunity offers at least as much protection as the COVID vaccines.

But, for two years, so-called experts were telling us that natural immunity didn’t offer as much protection as the COVID vaccines. And, even now, Facebook’s COVID policy prohibits posts claiming that “building immunity by getting COVID-19 is safer than getting the vaccine.”

There was money to be made for Big Pharma, and even if that meant millions of people unnecessarily getting multiple doses, it was the vaccines that were going to be pushed. We told you the truth. We weren’t afraid to tell you what the Biden administration and Big Tech deemed “misinformation.”

