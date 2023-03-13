Joe Biden Takes Things Seriously by… Going on Comedy Central?

Recent polls show the overwhelming majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. So naturally, Joe Biden found it appropriate to do a sit-down interview nowhere other than Comedy Central.

No, that’s not a typo. Joe Biden (or his handlers, anyway) thinks it’s an appropriate move at this time to grant an interview to the same network that airs South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and other high-level programming becoming of a sitting president.

It gets better.

Joe Biden’s interview was conducted by Kal Penn, who is currently guest hosting on The Daily Show. The show has been struggling to survive since Jon Stewart’s departure several years ago. Trevor Noah tried to keep it afloat, but the ratings tanked nevertheless. The Daily Show has been going through a rotation of guest hosts since Noah was booted last fall.

Does Joe Biden think going on Comedy Central will boost him, or does Comedy Central think Biden will breathe life into the flailing show? I don’t know, but I think everyone will be disappointed in the end.

Kal Penn scoring this interview is pathetic. Penn is mostly famous for his appearances in the Harold & Kumar films, but he also notably took a break from Hollywood in 2009 to be a staffer in the Obama administration.

So, we got a sitting president going on a comedy network and being interviewed by a left-wing fanboy. What’s next? Having Biden’s former press secretary Jen Psaki interview him on MSNBC?

She might as well. In fact, Penn was just gushing about the opportunity, calling the chance to interview Biden “a dream come true,” something I can’t imagine any serious person has ever said.

“I’m very honored that the President of the United States is joining me as my first guest for my first night of hosting ‘The Daily Show,’” Penn told The Wrap. “He was incredibly gracious.”

And from there, he just couldn’t stop himself from trying to boost Biden.

“None of his answers were like talking-points answers,” Penn claimed. “He really shared a lot about what goes into his decision making, which I’m hoping we can share with an audience that may not have gotten that exposure before.”

There’s really not much of an audience for Comedy Central, however. Recent guest host Sarah Silverman only managed to pull in an average of 370,000 viewers, while Fox News’s Gutfield was attracting an average of 2.1 million viewers. If Biden wants exposure, he should go on Fox. At least there would be people watching.