White House: Germany Made Joe Biden Start World War III

Last month, Joe Biden made the controversial decision to send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine—a major escalation in the war that he’d long opposed doing because, in his own words, doing so would start World War III.

“The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews — just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what y’all say, that’s called World War III,” Biden said last year.

So why did Biden decide to start World War III? Well, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Germany made him do it.

On Thursday, Sullivan participated in a CNN townhall, during which he revealed how Biden flip-flopped on this issue and decided to risk starting World War III.

“The president [Joe Biden] was advised by his military, Abrams tanks, the American tank, doesn’t really make sense for this fight, what they really needed were Leopard tanks, German tanks that a bunch of countries in Europe own, but the Germans said, we won’t provide our tanks unless you, the United States, provide your tanks.”

Sullivan continued, “And President Biden said, if me providing Abrams tanks, even if it’s not the most sensible military move, will help unlock German tanks to get to the front lines and also will sustain alliance unity, I will do it.”

So there it is. Biden made a move against the recommendation of his advisors, something he said would start World War III, because Germany made him do it.

Related: Why Does Biden Care More About Ukraine Than Rural Ohio?

And now, Putin has pulled out of the New START nuclear arms treaty and has promised to build up Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

So, Biden may started not just World War III, but a nuclear world war at that.