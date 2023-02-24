Biden's Escalation in Ukraine Could Lead to Nuclear War

This week the world inched closer to a nuclear war, and Joe Biden’s escalation in Ukraine is responsible.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will withdraw from the New START nuclear arms treaty and accelerate the building up of its nuclear arsenal. According to reports, Putin is ready to unleash a formidable new intercontinental ballistic missile system featuring devastating hypersonic missiles and state-of-the-art nuclear submarines.

“This year, the first Sarmat missile system launchers with the new heavy missile will be put on combat duty,” Putin announced. “We will continue full production of the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic systems and begin mass deployment of Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic missiles.”

Putin has also threatened to resume testing nuclear weapons, and his rhetoric has become increasingly aggressive, with claims that neo-Nazi forces have “taken root” in Ukraine.

The RS-28 Sarmat liquid-fueled missile, also known as the “Satan 2,” is just one of the terrifying weapons that Putin could deploy in this conflict. This missile, with its 11,000-mile range and capacity to carry at least ten independently targetable reentry vehicles armed with nuclear warheads, is a potent symbol of the grave threat that Russia now poses to the world.

It is clear that a year into the war, the situation in Ukraine has suddenly escalated dramatically, with both sides now prepared to use all means at their disposal to achieve their aims. Joe Biden’s decision to provide tanks to Ukraine has only served to inflame tensions further, and it seems that we are now on the brink of a catastrophic new phase in this deadly conflict.

Biden knew that his decision to send tanks to Ukraine was a dangerous escalation of the war. “The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews — just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what y’all say, that’s called World War III,” he said on March 11, 2022. Less than a year later, on January 25, 2023, Biden suddenly reversed course and agreed, against the recommendations of his military advisors, to give Ukraine 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks, eight M88 recovery vehicles, and more than 500 armored vehicles.

According to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Biden knew it was “not the most sensible military move,” but did so anyway because Germany wouldn’t send their own tanks unless the United States did too.

It’s debatable that Ukraine even needs American tanks to begin with. According NBC News, Ukraine already has hundreds of tanks at its disposal, including captured Russian tanks, and it is impractical to send Abrams tanks because, as both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley acknowledged, it would take months to train the Ukraine military to use the tanks.

So, Biden made a strategically bad move that doesn’t really help Ukraine in the short term, but did inflame tensions with Russia, which has now ditched the New START treaty and appears ever so trigger-happy with its nuclear weapons. Who could have predicted this?

Oh, that’s right, Biden did… last year. But hey, at least we’re not talking about his classified documents scandal anymore, right?