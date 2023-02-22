Trump Visits East Palestine, Rips Biden for Indifference

On Wednesday, former President Trump toured East Palestine, Ohio, and criticized Joe Biden for ignoring the environmental disaster there, accusing him of “indifference and betrayal” while speaking to residents.

“I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here, including Biden, they get back from touring Ukraine, that he’s got some money left over,” Trump said. “The Biden administration should ensure that every family has the option of moving and homes and everything else until this thing is straightened out.”

Trump also criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its repeated refusal to provide disaster relief until after Trump announced his planned visit.

“Unfortunately, as you know, in too many cases your goodness and perseverance were met with indifference and betrayal in some cases,” Trump continued. “And Biden and FEMA said they would not send aid to East Palestine under any circumstance.”

“When I announced that I was coming, they changed their tune. It was an amazing phenomenon,” he continued, later adding that he “opened up the dam and we got them to move.”

“They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you,” he said. “They could have been here two weeks earlier, at least a week earlier, but they decided to do it this way, and I guess it came from the top.”

Trump also donated water and cleaning supplies during his visit.

“To the people of East Palestine and to the nearby communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania, we have told you loud and clear: you are not forgotten,” Trump said. “We stand with you, we pray for you, and we will stay with you.”