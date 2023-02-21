How Does This Happen? U.S. Military Email Server Was Exposed for Two Weeks

Why is it that we can’t go more than a week without another Biden administration embarrassment?

On Tuesday, a top U.S. defense official verified to Fox News that a Department of Defense email server was left exposed for two weeks and that, as a result, internal emails were accessible without a password.

The exposed server was allegedly the result of a misconfiguration. Anyone who knew what the server’s IP address was could access the emails with a web browser.

“The server contained around three terabytes of military emails, with many related to the U.S. Special Operations Command, which is a military unit which conducts special operations,” Fox News reports. The emails on the server went back several years and contained personal information.

TechCrunch reportedly discovered the vulnerability and reached out to the Pentagon about it. The server was secured within a day of TechCrunch alerting the Pentagon to the issue.

According to U.S. Special Operations Command spokesperson Ken McGraw, there is no evidence that the server was hacked. “We can confirm at this point is no one hacked U.S. Special Operations Command’s information systems,” he told TechCrunch in a statement.