Why Exactly Does Joe Biden Think Teachers Deserve a Raise?

“Let’s give public-school teachers a raise,” Joe Biden declared during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

My first thought when I heard it was, “seriously?”

Obviously, Democrats are all in on the myth that public school teachers are underpaid, but Biden didn’t even bother to make the case for this pay raise in his speech. And a new development out of Baltimore may explain why.

A report by Project Baltimore says that in 2022, 23 schools in the Baltimore City Schools district had zero students who passed a math proficiency test. That’s ten high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools, and two middle schools, where no students tested at grade level.

“It just sounds like these schools, now, have turned into essentially babysitters with no accountability,” Jovani Patterson, a Baltimore resident who sued the district for not properly educating its students, told the local Fox affiliate. “This is the future of our city. We’ve got to change this.”

Another 20 schools in the district had only one or two students test proficient in math.

And Joe Biden wants their teachers to get raises.

The failure of teachers to teach isn’t limited to Baltimore. In 2022, only 21% of Chicago Public School students were proficient in English language arts, and 20.5% were proficient in mathematics.

Another report from last year found that students in Indiana are also not proficient in math or reading.

Must I share more examples of how teachers nationwide are not preparing their students for success? I don’t think that’s necessary. We all know that it’s happening, and it’s been going on for years. Yet, for Joe Biden and the Democrats, all teachers are angels who deserve more money for a job poorly done.