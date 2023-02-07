FACT CHECK: Biden Distorts Economic Record During State of the Union

“The story of America is a story of progress and resilience,” Biden said. “We are the only country that has emerged from every crisis stronger than when we entered it. That is what we are doing again. Two years ago our economy was reeling. As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”

Since his first year in office, Biden has boasted that he created more jobs than any of his predecessors. However, the majority of the jobs he says he “created” were actually jobs that had been lost during the pandemic shutdowns, not new jobs as he has repeatedly claimed. However, it wasn’t until July 2022 that the raw number of jobs lost from the pandemic had been recovered. However, even that number doesn’t tell the whole story. Most states were still below where they were before the pandemic, and the bulk of the jobs recovered came from a small number of red states.

So how many jobs have been created since Biden took office?

Based on data from the most recent jobs report, employment is only 1.876 million jobs higher than it was before the COVID crash. This is well below the 12 million jobs Biden tries to take credit for. Since the pandemic started, the civilian population has grown by 6.3 million. This means that the new jobs that have been created make up an even smaller portion of the population.

