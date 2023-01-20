Boy Meets Congress? Actor Ben Savage Considering Run for Schiff's Seat

Former Boy Meets World star Ben Savage has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for Congress in California’s 30th Congressional District—the seat currently occupied by disgraced Russiagate Congressman Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff is reportedly interested in running for the seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein—who has yet to formally announce her intentions yet. It is not clear why Savage filed paperwork before it became clear that Schiff’s seat would become vacant. But Savage, who recently got engaged, isn’t planning to campaign anytime soon anyway. According to a spokesperson, Savage “is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.”

Should Feinstein retire, Schiff will have a lot of competition for her seat. Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has also expressed interest in running for the seat, and Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who has recently been accused of racism by former staffers, has already announced her intention to run for it.

Savage previously ran an unsuccessful campaign to be on the West Hollywood City Council last year and has a long interest in politics. He studied political science at Standford University and interned for Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Penn.) back in 2003, when Specter was still pretending to be a Republican.