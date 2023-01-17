I'm Back on Twitter! Thanks Elon!

Last March, I was permanently banned from Twitter for daring to tell the truth about transgenderism. But when Elon Musk bought Twitter, it gave me hope that one day my account would be back.

Musk had said that he wanted to get rid of permanent bans and began restoring accounts of people and groups that were banned unfairly — including Donald Trump. In November, Musk revealed that amnesty for banned accounts would be coming.

Today, roughly 300 days after I was originally banned, my account was finally restored! I found out from the following tweet:

My account is indeed active again, with all my follows and followers restored. Upon learning my account was restored, I offered my thanks to Elon Musk:

I'm back on Twitter after being wrongly banned last March! Thanks, @elonmusk! — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) January 17, 2023

As much as I welcome this return to Twitter, it doesn’t mean that big tech censorship is no longer an issue. Twitter is just one platform, and there are still plenty of others that will never stop in their efforts to silence conservative voices.

