Fake Word 'Latinx' Banned From State Documents in Arkansas

Newly elected Governor of Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed an executive order banning the use of the word “Latinx” in the state’s official documents.

Sanders cited recent polling showing that a mere 3% of American Latinos and Hispanics use the made-up word, which leftists have promoted as a gender-neutral alternative to Latino and Latina.

“Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles,” the executive order states. “The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities.”

“One can no more easily remove gender from Spanish and other romance languages than one can remove vowels and verbs from English,” the order continues. “It is the policy of the Governor’s administration to prohibit the use of culturally insensitive words for official state government business.”

The executive order also notes that the Madrid-based Real Academia Española, which serves as a linguistic reference for Spanish, formally rejects the usage of “x” to substitute “o” and “a” as a way to indicate gender in Spanish.

VIP Subscriber Exclusive: What’s Driving Latinos to the GOP?

In a testament to the ridiculousness of the term “Latinx” last year, Rep. Alexandrix Ocasix-Cortez tried to shame her fellow Democrats into using the phony term.

“Gender is fluid, language is fluid,” she insisted. “There are some politicians — including Democratic politicians — that rail against the term ‘Latinx,’“ she continued. “And they’re like, ‘This is so bad. This is so bad for the party, like, blah, blah blah.’ And, like, it’s almost as though it has not struck some of these folks that another person’s identity is not about your re-election prospects. Like, this is not about you.”

According to Gallup, only 4% of Hispanic and Latino Americans prefer the made-up term, while 15% prefer “Latino”/“Latina,” and 23% prefer “Hispanic.” Another poll conducted by a Democratic firm called Bendixen & Amandi International found that only 2% prefer the term, and a whopping 40% are actually offended by it. On top of that, the poll found that 30% of voters were “less likely to support” a politician or political organization that uses “Latinx” regarding the Latin American community.