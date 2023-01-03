A Dem Congresswoman Used Racist Slurs Against Staff, and the Mainstream Media Couldn't Care Less

On Friday, a former employee of Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) went public with charges that Porter had made racist comments to her staff and “ridiculed others for reporting sexual harassment,” according to Fox News Digital. However, none of the big three networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) covered the story of Porter’s racism or the hostile working environment of her office in the days since.

“Instead of reporting Porter’s apparent racial slurs and other inappropriate comments against her staff, on Monday evening, the three nightly newscasts (ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News) covered a scaffolding collapse in Charlotte, North Carolina (ABC & NBC), and actor Jeremy Renner’s injury in a snow plow accident (CBS),” reports Newsbusters. It seems that those stories were more important than a Democrat using racial slurs… you know… because of the narrative.

One staffer also says that Porter “ridiculed people after they had reported sexual harassment in her office” and even “made fun of individuals whose parents passed away from COVID.”

Anonymous former Porter staffers also leaked screenshots of texts showing Porter’s abusive behavior.

VIBE CHECK: Rep. Katie Porter fires staffer after both test positive for COVID. Full texts from the Congresswoman firing the staffer via text. Shared with permission from staffer. pic.twitter.com/jbhn2NzrmB — Dear White Staffers (@DWS________) December 29, 2022

Gee, I wonder why the media isn’t interested. If a Republican had been accused of making racist statements, you know it would have received endless media coverage until he or she resigned.

The mainstream media will always protect Democrats, and therefore it is up to us to make sure that you know the facts that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know about.

