California Officially Becomes a Sanctuary State for Child Mutilation

Months ago, California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, introduced a bill offering legal protection to parents of transgender children from other states where “gender-affirming care” for children has been restricted—essentially to make California a sanctuary state for children seeking dangerous hormone treatments and body mutilation.

“Trans kids and their parents are being criminalized and used as political punching bags by right-wing zealots,” Weiner said in a statement. “No one should ever have to worry about being separated from their child simply for allowing that child to be who they are.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law in September, and it officially went into effect on Sunday, January 1.

The law, which passed the Assembly 48-16 without any debate, “would prohibit a provider of health care, a health care service plan, or a contractor from releasing medical information related to a person or entity allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care in response to a criminal or civil action, including a foreign subpoena, based on another state’s law that authorizes a person to bring a civil or criminal action against a person or entity that allows a child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

The law will also “prohibit the enforcement of an order based on another state’s law authorizing a child to be removed from their parent or guardian based on that parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

A recent comprehensive study found that there is no medical benefit for young people to receive so-called “gender-affirming care.”

The Biden administration nevertheless insists there is medical consensus in favor of “gender-affirming care” for children and wants taxpayers to pay for children to receive “gender-affirming care,” all while the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and France have all dialed back on pushing transgender “treatments” for children. Why? Because they recognize the harm it does to kids.