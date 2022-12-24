House GOP Launches Investigation of Censorship Exposed in Twitter Files

A congressional investigation of the FBI’s censorship exposed in the “Twitter files” has been officially launched. Incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), will lead the investigation.

“We are investigating politicization and abuses at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as Big Tech’s censorship of conservatives online. Newly released information shows the FBI has coordinated extensively with Twitter to censor or otherwise affect content on Twitter’s platform,” Jordan and Johnson explain in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “These documents show that the FBI maintained this relationship with Twitter apart from any particularized need for a specific investigation, but as a permanent and ongoing surveillance operation. These revelations sadly reinforce our deep concerns about the FBI’s misconduct and its hostility to the First Amendment.”

The letter continues, “From disclosed Twitter documents and publicly available information, it is clear the FBI worked extensively with Twitter to advance censorship of certain speech on Twitter’s platform. Twitter’s internal documents reflect a ‘cozy relationship’ between the FBI and Twitter.”

“The FBI’s close coordination with Big Tech threatens Americans’ civil liberties,” Jordan and Johnson insist.

Earlier this week, the FBI dismissed rumors that it had coordinated with Twitter to suppress coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop during the 2020 presidential race as a “conspiracy theory.” It will be interesting to see whether or not the FBI cooperates with this investigation.