What Does Joe Biden Really Think of Kamala Harris? Now We Know

Reports of tensions between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been floating around for roughly two years now. Prior to Biden officially declaring his candidacy, Kamala said she believed the women who had accused him of sexual misconduct. “I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she said.

Then, during one of the primary debates, she all but accused him of being racist concerning his past statements on working with Democrat segregationists, particularly on the issue of busing. Despite Joe Biden’s campaign promise to pick a woman of color as his running mate, his choice of Harris was rather surprising to many. So rumors of tensions between Biden’s team and Harris’s team are hardly surprising.

According to a forthcoming book about the Biden presidency, those tensions are very real and not mere rumors. Politico obtained an advance copy of the book, The Fight of His Life by Chris Whipple, which highlights more White House drama.

“In the first months of his presidency, JOE BIDEN vented his frustration about Vice President KAMALA HARRIS, telling a friend that she was ‘a work in progress,'” Politico reports. “…word got back to [Biden] that second gentleman DOUGLAS EMHOFF had been complaining about Harris’ policy portfolio — which her allies felt was hurting her politically. ‘Biden was annoyed,’ wrote author CHRIS WHIPPLE, who obtained extensive access to Biden administration officials while writing the book. ‘He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.'”

A senior White House adviser also reportedly vented that “[Harris’] inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign — and they are ill-serving her now.”

Author Chris Whipple, who obtained extensive access to Biden administration officials while writing the book, isn’t some rogue reporter with an agenda to embarrass the Biden White House either. Whipple gushed about Biden in an interview with Politico, calling his presidency “the most consequential of my lifetime.” 🙄

“His legislative record is comparable to LBJ’s and he’s been underestimated every step of the way,” Whipple added.

According to Whipple, the conditions for his access were extremely strict. “It was tough, because, as you well know, this is the most battened-down, disciplined, leak-proof White House in modern times,” he explained.

So, considering this, I daresay that the information we’ve learned thus far is only a small taste of Biden’s true feelings and that there is much deeper resentment and hostility between Biden and Harris than has been reported.