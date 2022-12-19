FDA Links Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine to Blood Clots, But...

The mainstream media certainly won’t want to talk about this, but according to the FDA, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been linked to blood clots in older people.

After analyzing data from a database of senior citizens in the United States, FDA experts determined that pulmonary embolism (lung blood clot) satisfied the initial threshold for a statistical signal and maintained that status after further analysis, reports The Epoch Times.

According to the report, “Three other outcomes of interest—a lack of oxygen to the heart, a blood platelet disorder called immune thrombocytopenia, and another type of clotting called intravascular coagulation—initially raised red flags, researchers said.” After further analysis—including comparisons with groups vaccinated for the flu—these three failed to achieve the statistical threshold for a signal.

There has long been a heightened concern over the increased incidence of blood clots amongst vaccinated individuals, yet, despite the study, the FDA said it wouldn’t do anything about the results because they “are still under investigation and require more robust study.”

The big takeaway from the study is that the COVID vaccines were rushed to market without having gone through the extensive approval process to prove their safety. Some Americans understood these risks, others were so fearful of COVID they didn’t care, and others were legitimately concerned that the vaccines hadn’t proven themselves yet. The problem is that the latter group was often attacked by the Biden administration. This was absolutely wrong.

Last year, Biden falsely dubbed COVID a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and told unvaccinated Americans that they were facing a winter of “severe illness and death.” Joe Biden also attempted to impose a COVID vaccine mandate for private companies of 100 or more people. It was eventually struck down by the Supreme Court in January.