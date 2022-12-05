New York Times Falsely Dubs Hunter Biden Laptop 'Stolen'

Everyone knows that Hunter Biden left his infamous laptop at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The store owner even contacted Hunter to get him to pick it up, but he never returned for it, effectively forfeiting the device per the store’s policy — which Hunter Biden agreed to. But on Sunday, the New York Times bizarrely claimed the laptop had been “stolen” in a report about the release of the “Twitter files” by Elon Musk.

“Mr. Musk and Mr. Taibbi framed the exchanges as evidence of rank censorship and pernicious influence by liberals,” Michael M. Grynbaum, a media correspondent for the New York Times, wrote. “Many others — even some ardent Twitter critics — were less impressed, saying the exchanges merely showed a group of executives earnestly debating how to deal with an unconfirmed news report that was based on information from a stolen laptop.”

There is simply no excuse for this blatant mischaracterization of the laptop. For over two years now, it has been widely reported that Hunter Biden legally surrendered the laptop to the shop by not claiming it. Not once has it ever been alleged that the laptop was stolen.

So, what exactly is the New York Times trying to pull with this fake news report?