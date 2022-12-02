Karine Jean-Pierre: The Worst Liar?

White House Press Secretary Karnie Jean-Pierre has never had a good relationship with the truth. She will just say anything, no matter how ridiculous or factually incorrect, and somehow expect that she can get away with it. Unfortunately for her, she hasn’t learned that Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy won’t let her get away with it.

During a press briefing earlier this week, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about Biden visiting the border, and she responded with an easily disproven whopper.

“Kevin McCarthy says that he invited President Biden down to the border. Has the President RSVP’d?” Doocy asked, prompting laughter from Jean-Pierre. “Well, we know — we know the president has never been down to the border. The possible next speaker says that he wants him to go with him. So, is he going to?”

“So, look, he’s been there,” Jean-Pierre insisted. “He’s been to the border. And since he took office—”

“When?” Doocy asked. “When did he go to the border?”

“Since he took office, the — President Biden has been taking action to fix our immigration system and secure our border,” she claimed. “And that’s why, on day one, he put forward an immigration — immigration reform — a piece of legislation to deal with what is currently happening at the border.”

She then rambled off some more talking points, never responding to the question posed by Doocy.

DOOCY: "Kevin McCarthy says that he invited president Biden down to the border. How does the president RSVP? We know the president has never been down to the border…" KJP: "He's been there. He's been to the border." DOOCY: "When did he go to the border?" pic.twitter.com/bzLAQ2eJci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

Jean-Pierre was quickly called out for her easily debunked lie. Biden hasn’t been to the border since taking office and opening up the floodgates of illegal immigrants into this country.

“The only time Biden has conceivably ‘been to the border’ was during a very brief 2008 drive-by when he landed at El Paso airport and rode in a motorcade to the suburb of Las Cruces, with the route there hugging the U.S.-Mexico border for a few minutes,” explained Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy.

Dally Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova also noted that the former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, previously told the media that the last time Biden had been to the border was when he drove by in 2008.

Jean-Pierre’s penchant for blatant lies doesn’t mean she’s ever been called out for them by the mainstream media. Back in September, Fox News observed that major fact-checkers have completely ignored Karine Jean-Pierre since she took over for Jen Psaki.

It’s no wonder she thinks she can get away with her lies.