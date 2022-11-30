Don Lemon Says CNN Was Never Liberal and I Can't Stop Laughing

While CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht has been pushing for more balanced coverage on the network to improve ratings, recently demoted CNN anchor Don Lemon claims that the network was “never liberal” to begin with.

Lemon made this laughable claim on Monday during an interview with leftist comedian Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Word on the street is that you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore. Is that the case?” Colbert asked Lemon.

“I don’t think we ever were liberal,” Lemon claimed.

That response was even surprising to Colbert, who responded, “What?”

“Yes, I don’t think we ever were.”

Colbert probably didn’t want to contradict his guest, so he said, “Not me saying that, that’s the people out there saying that he’s not letting you be liberal anymore.”

“I think what Chris is saying is that he wants Republicans — sensible Republicans,” Lemon explained. “He wants us to hold people to account, but he wants people to come on and feel comfortable with coming on and talking on CNN and appearing on CNN.”

Oh, “sensible Republicans.” I wonder what that means.

“So, if you invite someone in your house, you want to make them comfortable. But also, by the nature of what we do, we have to hold people to account,” Lemon continued. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re going liberal or conservative or whatever. It just means that we are doing what we do, and that’s good journalism.”

And you thought that Colbert was supposed to be the comedian.

Seriously though, it would be nice for CNN to start practicing journalism, but I’m not holding my breath.