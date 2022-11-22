Still No Motive for Club Q Shooting, and That's Saying Something

Days after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., the suspect has been formally charged, but no motive has been revealed.

“A day after the 22-year-old man who allegedly opened fire inside a nightclub haven for Colorado Springs’s LGBTQ community was preliminarily charged with murder and hate crimes, investigators continued seeking a motive Tuesday behind the nation’s most recent mass shooting,” the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Democrats pounced on the shooting, immediately concluding that it was a targeted attack on the LGBTQ community and using it to attack Republicans.

“Every GOP politician spewing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting,” claimed Rep. Nydia Velasquez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter. “Every GOP politician who says that guns aren’t the problem bears responsibility for the Colorado Springs shooting. Enough.”

In 2016, the left similarly assumed that the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando was a targeted attack on the LGBT community, but it was not.

The fact that no motive has been revealed indicates that it is unlikely that the shooting was an anti-LGBT hate crime. Shooters with an agenda usually aren’t shy about it. I suspect that the Biden administration knows this too, as Joe Biden didn’t even claim it was a targeted attack when he issued a public statement about the shooting.

Time will tell what the real story is, but at the moment, the lack of a known motive suggests this was not a hate crime. Not that this will matter to the media, the LGBT community, or Democrats in Congress, all of whom will no doubt exploit this tragedy to push their agenda.