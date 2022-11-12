Democrats Beware: Investigations Are Coming

Despite the lack of a red wave, Republicans are still on track to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. And with that control comes the power of oversight, which has been sadly lacking since Biden took office.

On Friday, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking Republican on the Oversight Committee, told guest host Pete Hegseth on Jesse Waters Primetime that, when he becomes chair of the committee in January, his top priority will be investigating Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the border crisis.

“There’s so much for you to oversee on the Oversight Committee,” Hegseth began. “Where does this rank in the priority? If you were to look at, ‘Here are the top three things we want to tackle,’ what would they be, congressman?”

“Obviously, Biden family influence-peddling because we believe this is a national security risk,” Comer said. “We believe a lot of the bad decisions Joe Biden has made is because he’s compromised because of Hunter and his brother’s shady business dealings.”

“We also want to get to the bottom of the origination of Covid-19. We believe that Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins took steps to hinder investigations early on. We don’t think they’ve been honest with how they’ve spent a lot of tax dollars, especially when they went to the Wuhan lab,” Comer added. “And then the border, the debacle at the border. We already have whistleblowers that have come forward from Border Patrol that have told us specific conversations they’ve had with Mayorkas, where he is specifically telling them to stand down. So, those will be the top three investigations for the Republican Congress and the House Oversight Committee.”