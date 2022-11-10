Trump Mocks DeSantis Again, and I'm Already Sick of It

Donald Trump is continuing to treat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis like a political enemy. On Wednesday, Trump pooh-poohed DeSantis’s huge and historic victory by insisting that his 2020 win in Florida was bigger.

“Now that the Election in Florida is over, and everything went quite well, shouldn’t it be said that in 2020, I got 1.1 Million more votes in Florida than Ron D got this year, 5.7 Million to 4.6 Million? Just asking?”

Dumb. Trump’s ego getting in the way again and there’s literally no justifying moves like this. pic.twitter.com/UVAo1cjfR3 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 10, 2022

Trump won Florida in 2020 by 3.4-point margin, while DeSantis won reelection by a 19.45-point margin. Sorry, Trump, I think DeSantis’s victory is far more impressive.

This ridiculous, ego-driven pettiness from Trump has got to stop.

Last week, during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump mocked DeSantis while boasting about his own 2024 poll numbers.

“Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent, Mike Pence at 7 percent. … Oh, Mike’s doing better than I thought,” Trump told the crowd.

Later, the night before Election Day, Trump threatened DeSantis not to run for president in 2024, calling it a bad idea and saying that if DeSantis does decide to run, “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife.”

I’ve said before that I think the 2022 midterms proved that Ron DeSantis is the future of the Republican Party, and Donald Trump needs to pass the torch to him. As much as I feel Trump was robbed in 2020 and I wanted him to get his revenge in 2024, he clearly has no problem tearing the GOP down in order to build himself up, and that’s just not cool.