The Battle for the Senate

Check back throughout the evening for updates about these important Senate races. Up-to-the-minute results powered by DDHQ are below. For all races across the U.S., click here.

The midterm elections for the year 2022 have finally arrived, and with them will come the answer to the most pressing question of the year: who will win control of the United States Senate?

For most of the campaign, it was widely assumed that despite historical precedent pointing to the GOP having a good year in the elections, the Senate map favored Democrats in 2022, and even as the GOP led in the generic ballot, projections gave Democrats the edge for maintaining control of the U.S. Senate—in part because of the overturning of Roe. v. Wade, and also because of some Trump-endorsed candidates who won their primaries despite being weaker candidates.

But things changed in the past couple of months, as GOP momentum saw several races tighten in the polls. Republican candidates in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire, and even Washington have become competitive toss-up races. And the opportunity this presents for the GOP cannot be understated.

Biden’s legislative agenda would hit a major roadblock with a Republican majority in the House, but if the GOP wins control of the U.S. Senate as well, Biden’s efforts to fill the judiciary with left-wing judges will come to a grinding halt. President Trump effectively transformed the judiciary by making judicial nominations a priority, but Joe Biden has, in the past two years, outpaced Trump with judicial nominations.

Last week, I boldly made some predictions for our VIP subscribers about several key races that will ultimately decide which party will control the U.S. Senate next year. Will my predictions be right? We’ll find out tonight. Stay tuned for live coverage of the battle for control of the U.S. Senate.