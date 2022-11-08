Sorry, Dems, Exit Poll Numbers Don't Look Good for You

According to exit polls, voters in the 2022 elections had highly pessimistic views of the state of the economy this year, with a sizable plurality identifying inflation as their primary concern, as they cast their ballots on Tuesday, CNN’s exit poll data indicates.

The exit poll data, which was compiled by Edison Research for CNN and other media outlets on Tuesday night, found that around 33% of respondents “named inflation the most crucial factor to their vote,” which is bad news for Democrats.

“More voters trust Republicans than Democrats to handle inflation and crime,” CNN concedes.

“About 46% of voters in this election say that their family’s financial situation had worsened over the past two years,” and only about 20% said it had improved. “More than three-quarters of voters in this year’s election say that inflation has caused hardship for them and their family over the past year, with about 20% saying it’s been a severe hardship. And about 6 in 10 say that gas prices, specifically, have recently been a hardship.”