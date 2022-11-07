Elon Musk Tells 'Independent-Minded Voters' Which Party They Should Vote For

Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, is recommending that Americans vote Republican in this year’s midterm elections.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk tweeted Monday.

“Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!” he added.

This isn’t particularly shocking, even though, historically, Musk has voted Democrat.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like, I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will,” he said in May. He later revealed that he voted Republican for the first time when he voted for Rep. Mayra Flores in the special election in Texas’s 34th district.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

Musk also indicated in June that he’s leaning towards supporting Ron DeSantis in 2024.