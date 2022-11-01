Democrats Really Stepped in It Before the Midterms

Democrats have been trying desperately to come up with a winning narrative to fend off a red wave in the midterm elections next week, but according to the voters, they’ve failed to make the case.

According to a new poll from the Trafalgar Group in conjunction with Convention of States Action, two-thirds of voters say Democrats haven’t convinced them to vote Democrat in the midterms, and a majority of voters (over 80%) believe that the Republicans will take over one or both houses of Congress.

Only 34% of Americans think Biden and the Democratic Party leadership have made a convincing argument for why they should vote for Democratic candidates in 2022.

“The American people are wise, pragmatic, and understand what needs to be done to get the nation back on track, despite the fact that so many elected officials in Washington, DC do not. In the final estimation, voters–even Democratic voters–have determined that the current leadership is not getting it done, and believe Republicans will sweep big on election day,” said Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States. “However, our previous polling shows that Republicans have also failed to make a strong enough case to voters, and thus should be mindful that–if they succeed–the public has high expectations for them to fulfill campaign promises and deliver solutions.”

Joe Biden has tried to make the midterm elections a referendum on abortion rights and has even claimed that if the GOP wins control of Congress, the economy will get worse. Neither message has managed to resonate with the voters, and polls have consistently shown that the GOP is poised to make big gains in the House and may even win back control of the U.S. Senate.