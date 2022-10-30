WATCH: Did Joe Biden Cop a Feel With His 18-Year-Old Granddaughter?

On Friday, early voting began in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware — where he has spent a significant portion of his time while in office — and on Sunday, Biden voted early, along with his granddaughter, Natalie, the daughter of the late Beau Biden, who, at 18 years old, is voting for the first time.

And, of course, Joe Biden couldn’t make it without getting creepy.

In a video that is going viral on Twitter, Joe and Natalie are seen placing “I Voted” stickers on each other… and well… just watch the video.

This is not the first time Joe Biden’s behavior with a granddaughter has come under scrutiny. In 2020, during a campaign rally in Iowa, Biden’s then-19-year-old granddaughter Finnegan, the daughter of Hunter Biden, joined him onstage. The two grossed many people out on social media by kissing each other… on the lips.

Joe Biden has been criticized many times in the past for his inappropriate behavior with women and young girls, yet it never seems to stop.