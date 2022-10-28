Florida Board of Medicine Votes to Limit ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Minors

On Friday, the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine Joint Rules/Legislative Committee passed a resolution prohibiting puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery for minors.

The rule only applies to children under the age of 18, and kids already being subjected to puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones as part of an IRB-approved clinical trial at a university-affiliated center will be allowed to continue treatment.

Dr. Nicholas Romanello, a member of the Florida Board of Medicine, proposed the rule after explaining that the risks of the treatments outweigh the benefits, and pointing out that the national health departments of Sweden, Finland, and England have abandoned “gender-affirming” care for minors after a careful review of data.

“I believe that based upon the testimony that we’ve heard this morning and the materials in the portal, that the risk of puberty suppressing therapies, cross-hormonal therapy and surgery, those risks outweigh the possible benefits and that there is a lack of consistent, reliable, scientific peer reviewed evidence concerning the efficacy and safety of such treatment,” Romanello said.

Dr. Michael Laidlaw briefed board members on how exposure to cross-sex hormones can increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, sexual dysfunction, infertility, and other serious health problems.

“Some of these other problems will be permanent, like being on puberty blockers for a couple of years will cause permanent loss of bone density,” Laidlaw said. “There’s brain development, which occurs under the influence of sex hormones, which will be altered permanently and other such effects.”

Experts for and against transgender “treatments” for minors spoke at a five-hour public meeting on Friday in Orlando. Several detransitioners spoke at the meeting.

WATCH: Woman describes experience with transitioning "I'm truly grateful I never got surgery because I'm happily married and 28 weeks pregnant. But if I had gotten surgeries that I so desperately wanted as a teenager, that would've stolen this future from me." pic.twitter.com/roL8eoy9eM — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) October 28, 2022

One de-transitioner, an 18-year-old woman named Chloe, who was put on puberty blockers and testosterone at 13, and at 15 was given a double mastectomy, blasted the medical community for treating her mental health issues with barbaric surgery.

“All the talk about mental health, self-perception, pronouns, and ideology leads me to the question, why is a mental health epidemic not being addressed with mental health treatment?” she said at the meeting. “I was not suicidal before going on hormones, and yet doctors asked my parents the question, ‘would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?’ This is not how medical professionals are supposed to talk. This is how activists talk.”

“I have no breasts,” she continued. “I want to be a mother someday, and yet I can never naturally feed…my future children. My breasts were beautiful, and now they’ve been incinerated for nothing. Thank you, modern medicine.”