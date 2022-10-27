WATCH: Chuck Schumer's Hot Mic Moment With Joe Biden

During a not-so-private conversation in Syracuse, N.Y., on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was overheard talking to Joe Biden about John Fetterman’s trainwreck performance in Tuesday’s debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz.

As we can see in the video of the encounter, Schumer warned Joe Biden, “We’re in trouble in that seat,” though it’s not clear which seat he was referring to. He also insisted to Biden that “the debate didn’t hurt us too much in Pennsylvania. So that’s good.”

Schumer caught on a hot-mic talking midterms with Biden: "Looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania." pic.twitter.com/FTUoEcWYmK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 27, 2022

It’s hard to say whether Schumer believes that the debate wasn’t terrible for Fetterman or if he was just being positive for Biden’s sake. Political betting markets swung drastically in Oz’s favor after the debate — an unscientific yet telling sign that most people believe Fetterman failed to prove he is physically and mentally capable of serving in the U.S. Senate.

Schumer also appeared to express concern that Herschel Walker will ultimately win against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.).