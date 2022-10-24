Voters Predicts the Economy Will Get Worse if Democrats Win

It’s the economy, stupid! Right? We’ve been hearing that for decades. Well, with that in mind, Democrats have yet another reason to be terrified that they are about to get shellacked in the midterm elections. According to a new poll, most voters believe that if Democrats win the elections, it will hurt the already struggling economy.

The poll from Trafalgar Group, done in collaboration with Convention of States Action, found that 58.9 percent of voters say they believe the economy would suffer if Democrats were to retain control of Congress following the 2022 midterm elections, while 41.1 percent of voters believe it would get better.

“The data is clear–the American people are keenly aware that progressive policies spell disaster for the economy,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States. “The voters are seeing the consequences in real time, with reckless White House spending bills such as the poorly named ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ as well as the Biden administration’s hostile policies against American energy rearing their ugly heads. If this continues, how much worse could it get?”

As you can imagine, it’s Democrat voters who skewed the results of the poll, as they’re the only group who believes that the economy will improve if their party keeps the majority. The poll found that 87.6% of Democrats said if their party keeps the majority that it would help the economy, while only 33.5% of Independent voters and 4.4% of Republican voters say Democrats keeping the majority would help the economy.