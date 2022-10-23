The LGBTQ Cult Continues to Push the Limits of Absurdity

Oh, how I long for the days when people knew who they were. Girls were girls and men were men … Didn’t need no welfare state … everybody pulled his weight. … Those really were the days, weren’t they?

I was a teenager in the 1990s. I can remember observing back then that it was starting to be “cool” to be gay or lesbian. It wasn’t common, but it was definitely happening. Heck, one of my favorite teachers at the time had an early iteration of those “Safe Spaces” stickers, informing gay and lesbian teens that they’d be “accepted” and “safe” in his classroom. Back then, it was really only applicable to a very small handful of students. Most of the time, there were just rumors that so-and-so was gay. And there were definitely no trans students.

There is no way anyone could have predicted what the movement would ultimately become. In fact, the LGBTQ movement has become a full-fledged cult, constantly shoving their sexuality and radical gender ideology in our faces, even worse than vegans ever preached the evils of eating meat and using animal-based products. When vegans pulled that stuff, we laughed and ate our steaks. No harm done.

But the LGBTQ cult has become so visible and dominating that the public vastly overestimates what percentage of the population they truly represent. According to a recent YouGov survey, Americans estimate that gays and lesbians represent 30% of the population when they are actually only 3%. And they estimate bisexuals represent 29% when they only represent 4% of the population. Americans also estimate that transgenders represent 21% of the population when in reality, they represent 0.6%.

The cult’s power and influence compel corporations to pander to them every June. As a kid, I was excited about the month of June because it was the beginning of summer vacation. Today, it’s the month when the logos and corporate branding we’re all familiar with suddenly become rainbow-colored, and LGBTQ propaganda floods email inboxes, television commercials, and pretty much everything else.

Sadly, the pandering doesn’t ever really stop. Have you noticed recently that the “pride flag” keeps getting updated to include some new gender/sexual orientation or something else that didn’t exist before? Well, this week, Microsoft unveiled its own updated pride flag “to represent 40 LGBTQIA+ communities.”

Did you even know there were 40 LGBTQIA+ communities? Or that LGBTQ is now LGBTQIA+? Can you even tell me what all those letters mean?

As you can imagine, the flag design is an awful rainbow-colored mess.

Linked in Microsoft’s tweet is a GitHub page listing all of the meaningless identities represented in this ugly flag.

“This flag combines 40 different flags from LGBTQIA+ communities around the world, including: Abrosexual, Aceflux, Agender, Ambiamorous, Androgynous, Aroace, Aroflux, Aromantic, Asexual, Bigender, Bisexual, Demifluid, Demigender, Demigirl, Demiromantic, Demisexual, Gay/MLM/Vinician, Genderfluid, Genderflux, Genderqueer, Gender questioning, Graysexual, Intersex, Lesbian, Maverique, Neutrois, Nonbinary, Omnisexual, Pangender, Pansexual, Polyamorous, Polysexual, Transgender, Trigender, Two Spirit, Progress Pride, Queer, Unlabeled.”

I’m legit afraid to look up what some of these mean. But what makes this flag even crazier is that Microsoft acknowledges that new “identities” are being created all the time and has called on the public to grow the flag’s design.

“With the addition of Aroace, Ambiamorous, Aroflux, Aceflux, Demiromantic, and Unlabeled flags, this Pride flag now represents 40 LGBTQIA+ communities in all — and our passion for expanding LGBTQIA+ visibility and representation doesn’t stop here,” Aleksey Federov, the “director of brand activation” at Microsoft, wrote in a post on Medium. “We hope you’ll continue building and evolving this flag yourself as a symbol of Pride that unites and grows beyond borders.”

How many new LGBTQetc identities will there be in a year? Two years? Five years? Ten? Honestly, the exact number doesn’t matter, because there will never be a universally accepted number, because the movement is not compatible with objective reality.