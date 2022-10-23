Oz Takes the Lead in New Poll

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican running for the Senate in Pennsylvania, has pulled ahead of his Democrat opponent John Fetterman, a new poll shows.

With only two weeks left until the 2022 midterm elections, a poll of 1,013 likely voters conducted by market research firm Wick found that Oz, who has trailed Fetterman in the polls throughout the campaign, now leads Fetterman leads by 4.5 points.

Like other Republican candidates nationwide, Oz has experienced momentum in recent weeks and has closed the gap in the polling. Even recent polls that show Fetterman ahead have his lead down to within the margin of error.

The Wick poll shows Oz leading Fetterman 49.1%-44.6%, with 3.4% voting for someone else and 2.9% undecided. Undecideds are largely leaning toward Oz.

The poll had some good news in the gubernatorial race as well. According to the poll, Republican Doug Mastriano, who has trailed in the polls throughout the campaign, has closed the gap with Democrat Josh Shapiro, whose lead is now within the margin of error.

Even before this new poll, RealClearPolitics projected that Oz will emerge victorious in the race by weighting results to account for historical bias errors in polling.

Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate each other on October 25, but I’m doubtful the debate will take place. Fetterman’s cognitive impairments have become an increasing liability for him on the campaign trail, and sharing a stage with Oz can only make those impairments even more pronounced.