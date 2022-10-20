Wut? Joe Biden Says 'Yes, There Should Be' Restrictions on Abortion

In a new video going viral on social media, Biden is seen talking to reporters before boarding Marine One, and he appears to indicate support for restrictions on abortion.

“Any restrictions on abortion at all?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Yes, there should be,” Biden replied.

“What should they be?” the reporter asked.

“Roe v. Wade! Read it, man, you’ll get educated.”

"Any restrictions on abortion at all?"

Biden: " Yes there should be"

"What should they be?"

Biden: "Roe v. Wade! Read it, man, you'll get educated." pic.twitter.com/xw6yzChhJx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 20, 2022

It is unclear what Biden meant by that or if he misspoke or misheard the reporters’ question. But, taken at face value, Biden is clearly seen suggesting that there ought to be restrictions on abortion, which would put him at odds with Democrats in Congress, who have voted in favor of legalized abortion up until the moment of birth. This week, Biden also reaffirmed his support for taxpayer-funded abortion despite decades of supporting the Hyde Amendment, which bars tax dollars from funding the procedure.

So what did Biden mean? Did he misspeak? Does he personally believe in some abortion restrictions but is too beholden to the abortion lobby to do anything about it? It will be interesting to see if White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will be asked to clarify Biden’s comments during Thursday’s briefing.