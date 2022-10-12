New Bombshell Reveals Extent to Which FBI Tried to Take Down Trump

The FBI’s reputation has taken a huge beating in recent years, particularly due to the politicization and weaponization of the agency by both the Obama and Biden administrations. If you didn’t think top-down reform was necessary after the exposure of Crossfire Hurricane, the recent raid on Mar-a-Lago and the targeting of pro-life activists should convince you.

The corruption of the FBI never seems to remain static. Under Biden, we regularly get fresh evidence of the agency’s corruption. Late Tuesday, a new report revealed just how much more the FBI cared about stopping Trump than about the facts.

We already know that the FBI went to extraordinary lengths to stop Trump from becoming president, but it now looks like they did a lot more than just rely on intelligence they knew was bogus. According to testimony from Igor Danchenko’s trial, prior to the 2016 election, the FBI offered Christopher Steele up to $1,000,000 to “prove” that his bogus dossier was true.

“Shortly before the 2016 election, the FBI offered retired British spy Christopher Steele “up to $1 million” to prove the explosive allegations in his dossier about Donald Trump, a senior FBI analyst testified Tuesday,” CNN reported. “The cash offer was made during an October 2016 meeting between Steele and several top FBI officials who were trying to corroborate Steele’s claims that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to win the election.”

Steele never received the money because he could not “prove the allegations,” FBI supervisory analyst Brian Auten testified. And, according to the report, “Auten also said Steele refused to provide the names of any of his sources during that meeting, and that Steele didn’t give the FBI anything during that meeting that corroborated the claims in his explosive dossier.”

Of course, it stands to reason that Steele couldn’t prove his claims. The Dossier was pure fiction, based on misinformation from Igor Danchenko — a Russian spy. But, the troubling revelation here is that the FBI seemed to care more about getting their intended result (nailing Trump) than the truth, in order to ensure Hillary Clinton emerged victorious in the election. They were so intent on helping her win that they didn’t merely use a campaign opposition research document compiled by a former British spy that was based on misinformation from a Russian spy to justify spying on Trump’s campaign. Nope. They offered the former British spy a million dollars to “prove” the allegations in the bogus dossier that they knew was bogus.

Without a doubt, the FBI needs major reform in order to regain our trust. Frankly, it’s hard to say whether we’ll ever fully trust the FBI again.