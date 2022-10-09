Mayor Adams Declares His Sanctuary City in 'State of Emergency' Because of Illegals

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency because of the “humanitarian crisis” caused by all the illegal immigrants who have been sent to his alleged sanctuary city.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America and it is being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said. “Thousands of asylum seekers … have been bused into New York City and simply dropped off without notice, coordination or care. And more are arriving every day. This crisis is not of our own making but one that will affect everyone in this city.”

According to Fox News, more than 17,000 migrants have been bused to New York City since the spring — a small percentage of the city’s nearly 9 million residents.

Adams complained that the city’s “functional and compassionate system” is being “exploited by others for political gain.” and insisted, “We have not asked for this.”

Actually, that’s not true. New York City has been a “sanctuary city” since 2014. The city is so pro-migrant that last year the Democrat-controlled city council gave non-citizens the right to vote in local elections. When a judge barred the city from allowing non-citizens to vote, it appealed.

In pretty much every meaningful way, New York City has laid out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants and non-citizens — except for when they inevitably started coming in large numbers.

Adams claims the current situation “is unsustainable,” and that New York City “is doing all we can, but we are reaching the outer limit of our ability to help.”

One might assume that in the eight years since NYC became a sanctuary city, funding and resources would have been allocated to handle the large influx of people being offered sanctuary. New York City arguably has more resources than various border towns that are being flooded with illegal immigrants.

