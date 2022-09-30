U.S. Citizen Killed in Iran-backed Attack on Iraq, Biden Administration Admits

On Thursday, the Biden administration confirmed that an American citizen had been killed in an attack on Iraq’s Kurdistan region that appeared to have been supported by the Iranian regime.

The Washington Free Beacon reported this week that “Iran-backed militants sponsored by the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)” were responsible for the rocket attack that killed an American.

During a Thursday phone briefing, a reporter asked Vedant Patel, the State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson, about the rocket attack, and the U.S. citizen’s death was confirmed.

“Regarding the possible fatalities in Iraqi Kurdistan due to the Iranian missile attacks, do you have any updates – have there – do you know of any Americans having been among those killed?” the reporter asked. “Because we have gotten information on at least one individual, a U.S. citizen.”

“We can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed as a result of a rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan region yesterday,” Patel said. “But due to privacy considerations, I don’t have any further comments to provide.”

It is not clear what impact, if any, this attack will have on Joe Biden’s insistence on pursuing a nuclear deal with Iran. So far, like Obama before him, he seems more interested in achieving the deal than he is concerned about giving the Iran regime a pathway to nuclear weapons. So… don’t think this changes anything.