Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis Were With Her When She Died

As much as I generally prefer not to waste time and energy writing about the Royal Family, I happened to read a report that Queen Elizabeth II’s two corgis were by her side as she lay on her deathbed, and I just had to comment.

“Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis were with her in her final hours in her room at Balmoral,” the Buckingham Palace insider revealed. The dogs “were there to comfort the queen.”

The Queen’s corgis, named Muick and Sandy, were also at her funeral earlier this month.

According to the Daily Mail, over the course of her 70-year reign, the Queen owned 30 corgis.

“While the Queen bred corgis until 2015, she resisted taking on dogs in recent years as she did not want to leave any behind. She accepted Muik and Sandy on the basis that Prince Andrew or Princess Beatrice would have them back,” the Daily Mail reported. “Just as her family had planned, they were with her until the end.”

There was probably a time I would have thought such a thing was weird, and I’m sure there are plenty of people who do. I don’t have much to say about Queen Elizabeth II, but I totally get her on this. If I were on my deathbed, I’d want my dog there, and I’d want her at my funeral, too. Dogs are family.

“It was so lovely that, in her last couple of years, she had two little corgis and other dogs around her,” the corgis’ trainer, animal psychologist Dr. Roger Mumford, recently told Entertainment Tonight, “because there’s no doubt that any of us, at any stage in our life, but particularly when our life feels like it’s declining and stressful…to be able to reach and stroke and be loved by an uncritical admirer, which is a dog, is a great comfort.”