Durham Bombshell: FBI Paid Shady Russian Businessman as a Confidential Informant Against Trump

Special Counsel John Durham had a bombshell revelation in court filings made Tuesday. According to the filings, the FBI paid a shady Russian businessman as a source in the investigation of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, despite the fact that the FBI knew he was tied to Moscow’s intelligence services.

”Durham persuaded the federal judge in the upcoming trial of Igor Danchenko to unseal a motion revealing that Danchenko, the primary source of the now-discredited Steele dossier, was paid by the FBI as a confidential human source for more than three years until the fall of 2020 when he was terminated for lying to agents,” reports Just the News. “Danchenko is charged with five counts of lying to the bureau during that relationship and faces trial next month in federal court in the Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C.”

According to the filing, “In March 2017, the FBI signed the defendant up as a paid confidential human source of the FBI.”

“The revelation means that the FBI first fired former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the Hillary Clinton-funded dossier, as a human source in November 2016 for having unauthorized contacts with the news media,” John Solomon explains. “And it then turned around a few months later and hired Steele’s primary informer to work with the bureau even after determining some of Danchenko’s statements in the Steele dossier were uncorroborated or exaggerated.”

What makes this revelation even more shocking is that Durham confirmed that the FBI was worried about Danchenko’s ties to Russian intelligence a decade earlier.

Related: America Was a Better Place When the FBI Didn’t Rig Elections

“As has been publicly reported, the defendant was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011. In late 2008, while the defendant was employed by a prominent think tank in Washington, D.C., the defendant engaged two fellow employees about whether one of the employees might be willing or able in the future to provide classified information in exchange for money,” Durham revealed in the filing.

It’s almost like the FBI only cared about setting up Trump, and were willing to rely on a human source with a reputation for lying to achieve those ends.