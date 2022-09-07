News & Politics

Barack Obama’s Official White House Portrait Is the Perfect Metaphor for His Narcissism

By Matt Margolis Sep 07, 2022 8:08 PM ET

Earlier this year Barack Obama finally agreed to have his official White House portrait unveiled—having previously refused to participate in the ceremony while Trump was president. I said at the time that I hoped that Obama’s official White House portrait is better than the ridiculous portrait that left-wing artist Kehinde Wiley painted for the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

It’s not.

The portrait features Obama alone, quite literally, in front of an all-white background. It’s weird and a break from tradition.

Yet, at the same time, it’s a perfect metaphor for Obama’s well-documented narcissism. Obama would want his official White House portrait to feature him without any background or environmental context, which happens to be the signature of Robert McCurdy, the artist who painted it.

Pretty much the only thing this bland portrait accomplishes is that it makes the weird Smithsonian portrait look better by comparison.

Related: Obama Worship Continues With Barack’s Emmy Win

Michelle Obama’s official White House portrait wasn’t much better.

It kind of reminds me of a prom photo, but at least it’s better than Hillary’s official White House portrait, which features the tacky product placement of her book It Takes a Village.

How come the Obamas are obsessed with terrible portraits?

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: BARACK OBAMA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice