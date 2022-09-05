Judge Grants Trump Request for Special Master to Review Docs Seized From Mar-a-Lago

According to a court order published on Monday, a federal judge will appoint a special master to review the documents and items seized by the FBI during the unprecedented raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida in order to determine which are likely to be covered by attorney-client or executive privilege.

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon agreed with Trump’s lawyers and said that Trump still has some executive privileges after leaving office, contradicting the position taken by the Biden/Garland Justice Department.

“The Court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege,” Cannon’s ruling states.

FBI officials were reportedly already reviewing the documents, but Cannon ordered them to stop their review and that they cannot be used in its investigation until an appointed special master assesses the documents. Cannon also ruled that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence could keep evaluating the possible risk to national security posed by the removal of classified documents, some of which were allegedly related to highly sensitive government and intelligence secrets.