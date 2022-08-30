Mike Tyson Calls His Transformation From 'All-Out Liberal' to Conservative 'Common Sense'

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson made an appearance on Newsmax last week, during which he revealed his own political metamorphosis. He explained on The Record With Greta Van Susteren that was formerly a liberal; however, having kids contributed to his changing his worldview.

“My family gets mad, my friends get mad when we talk politics,” he explained. “When I was younger, I was all-out liberal. But as I get older, and I look at my children, and I see what’s out there in the world, I get a little conservative. It’s common sense, looking at the world we have now. You want safety.”

It’s easy to understand Tyson’s political transformation — and he’s hardly the only one. In the past couple of years alone we’ve seen how detrimental the Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have been on formerly thriving cities. Thanks to Joe Biden, we have a border crisis and rabid inflation, and people are seeing that Democrats aren’t really looking out for them.

Despite Tyson seeing the light, don’t expect him to talk much about it. When Van Susteren asked Tyson, a Florida resident, what he thinks about either Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) or Donald Trump — he held back. “I can’t talk names … the last time I tried to talk politics [publicly], Wow, did [the media] give me a beating.”

Tyson says he avoids talking about divisive issues because of that. “I [now] stay away from politics and religion,” Tyson said. “They stole my freedom of speech.”