FBI Official Who Tried To Obstruct Hunter Biden Laptop Investigation Resigns

A top FBI official resigned late last week after charges of political bias in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

A source familiar with the situation told Fox News that in 2020, Assistant Special Agent In Charge Timothy Thibault, who worked at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., routinely shared and commented on Twitter content attacking Republicans. He was reportedly escorted out of the FBI building on Friday in accordance with standard operating procedure.

Grassley said at the end of July that “very credible” whistleblowers had told a senior Republican senator that there was a conspiracy within the FBI to cover up damaging information about Hunter Biden. He pointed to a 2020 FBI intelligence assessment that was “used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation.” He added, “Based on claims, negative information about Hunter Biden that was true and could be checked was wrongly called disinformation.”

“Mr. Thibault’s blatant partisanship undermined the work and reputation of the FBI,” Grassley said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This type of bias in high-profile investigations casts a shadow over all of the bureau’s work that he was involved in, which ranged from opening an investigation into Trump based on liberal news articles to shutting down investigative activity into Hunter Biden that was based on verified information. Political bias should have no place at the FBI, and the effort to revive the FBI’s credibility can’t stop with his exit. We need accountability, which is why Congress must continue investigating and the inspector general must fully investigate as I’ve requested.”

Last week, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), revealed that a whistleblower claimed that FBI officials told investigators not to look into Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 presidential election.